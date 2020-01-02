Northwest Terror Fest reveals 2020 lineup: Windhand, Suffocation, Repulsion, and more

Northwest Terror Fest 2020

Annual extreme metal gathering Northwest Terror Fest has announced its 2020 lineup, with Windhand, Suffocation, and Repulsion headlining the three-day event.

The festival, which is known for championing the heavy metal underground, takes place May 28th through 30th in Seattle at Neumos, Barboza, and Highline Bar.



The Thursday (May 28th) lineup features Windhand, Gost, Mizmor, Oryx, Nightf*cker, Sandrider, Vile Creature, and more.

Friday’s (May 29th) bill includes Repulsion, Wormrot, Ringworm, Xibalba, Cloak, Visigoth, and others.

A stacked Saturday (May 30th) touts Suffocation, Blood Incantation, Obsequiae, Haunter, Miserable, and more.

Sets will be staggered between the Neumos and Barboza venues, and Highline will host after-parties each night featuring two bands.

Tickets are on sale Friday (January 3rd) at 9 a.m. PST via eventbrite. Check out the full daily schedule and poster below.

Northwest Terror Fest 2020 Schedule:

Thursday, May 28th



Neumos:

10:10 – END – Windhand

8:50 – 9:30 – GosT

7:35 – 8:10 – Mizmor

6:30 – 7:00 – Oryx

5:30 – 6:00 – Nightf*cker

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Sandrider

8:10 – 8:50 – Grayceon

7:00 – 7:35 – Squalus

6:00 – 6:30 – Vile Creature

5:00 – 5:30 – Summoned by Giants

Highline:

12:30 – END – Harakiri for the Sky

11:30 – 12:10 – Isenordal

Friday, May 29th



Neumos:

10:10 – END – Repulsion

8:50 – 9:30 – Wormrot

7:35 – 8:10 – Ringworm

6:30 – 7:00 – Racetraitor

5:30 – 6:00 – Escuela Grind

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Xibalba

8:10 – 8:50 – Cloak

7:00 – 7:35 – Funeral Chic

6:00 – 6:30 – Grave Dust

5:00 – 5:30 – Disease

Highline:

12:30 – END – Visigoth

11:30 – 12:10 – Solicitor

Saturday, May 30th



Neumos:

10:10 – END – Suffocation

8:50 – 9:30 – Blood Incantation

7:35 – 8:10 – Miserable (Acoustic)

6:30 – 7:00 – Cartilage

5:30 – 6:00 – Succumb

Barboza:

9:30 – 10:10 – Obsequiae

8:10 – 8:50 – Haunter

7:00 – 7:35 – Wormwitch

6:00 – 6:30 – Vale

5:00 – 5:30 – Exulansis

Highline:

12:30 – END – Midnight

11:30 – 12:10 – DeathCAVE