Northwest Terror Fest reveals 2020 lineup: Windhand, Suffocation, Repulsion, and more

Annual extreme metal gathering Northwest Terror Fest has announced its 2020 lineup, with Windhand, Suffocation, and Repulsion headlining the three-day event.
The festival, which is known for championing the heavy metal underground, takes place May 28th through 30th in Seattle at Neumos, Barboza, and Highline Bar.
The Thursday (May 28th) lineup features Windhand, Gost, Mizmor, Oryx, Nightf*cker, Sandrider, Vile Creature, and more.
Friday’s (May 29th) bill includes Repulsion, Wormrot, Ringworm, Xibalba, Cloak, Visigoth, and others.
A stacked Saturday (May 30th) touts Suffocation, Blood Incantation, Obsequiae, Haunter, Miserable, and more.
Sets will be staggered between the Neumos and Barboza venues, and Highline will host after-parties each night featuring two bands.
Tickets are on sale Friday (January 3rd) at 9 a.m. PST via eventbrite. Check out the full daily schedule and poster below.
Northwest Terror Fest 2020 Schedule:
Thursday, May 28th
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Windhand
8:50 – 9:30 – GosT
7:35 – 8:10 – Mizmor
6:30 – 7:00 – Oryx
5:30 – 6:00 – Nightf*cker
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Sandrider
8:10 – 8:50 – Grayceon
7:00 – 7:35 – Squalus
6:00 – 6:30 – Vile Creature
5:00 – 5:30 – Summoned by Giants
Highline:
12:30 – END – Harakiri for the Sky
11:30 – 12:10 – Isenordal
Friday, May 29th
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Repulsion
8:50 – 9:30 – Wormrot
7:35 – 8:10 – Ringworm
6:30 – 7:00 – Racetraitor
5:30 – 6:00 – Escuela Grind
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Xibalba
8:10 – 8:50 – Cloak
7:00 – 7:35 – Funeral Chic
6:00 – 6:30 – Grave Dust
5:00 – 5:30 – Disease
Highline:
12:30 – END – Visigoth
11:30 – 12:10 – Solicitor
Saturday, May 30th
Neumos:
10:10 – END – Suffocation
8:50 – 9:30 – Blood Incantation
7:35 – 8:10 – Miserable (Acoustic)
6:30 – 7:00 – Cartilage
5:30 – 6:00 – Succumb
Barboza:
9:30 – 10:10 – Obsequiae
8:10 – 8:50 – Haunter
7:00 – 7:35 – Wormwitch
6:00 – 6:30 – Vale
5:00 – 5:30 – Exulansis
Highline:
12:30 – END – Midnight
11:30 – 12:10 – DeathCAVE