Of Monsters and Men announce “Fever Dream Tour” dates

Of Monsters and Men have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, Fever Dream.
The appropriately dubbed “Fever Dream Tour” takes place around a number of the Icelandic folk pop outfit’s previously announced festival appearances. Already on the US docket are sets at Governors Ball in New York, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, The National’s Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, and BottleRock Napa Valley. The 13-date tour proper includes stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Kansas City, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, and North Charleston.
(Read Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)
Gordi will provide support on all the “Fever Dream Tour” headlining dates. Find Of Monsters and Men’s complete tour schedule below, and get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.
Of Monsters and Men 2020 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *
05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
05/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *
05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival
05/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *
05/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre *
05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *
05/23 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
05/27 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *
05/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *
05/31 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater *
06/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *
06/04 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *
06/05 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *
06/06-07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball
06/19 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival
06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival
06/25 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen AG
06/26- Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/03 – Barcelona, ES @ CRUÏLLA
07/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola
07/09 – Kyiv, UA @ Atlas Weekend
07/11 – Moskva, RU @ Izvestiya Kholl
07/12 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Morze Club
07/15 – Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Gardens
07/17 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival
07/18 – Salacgrīva, LV @ Positivus Festival
08/08 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well
* = w/ Gordi