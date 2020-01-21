Of Monsters and Men announce “Fever Dream Tour” dates

Of Monsters and Men, photo by Meredith Truax

Of Monsters and Men have announced new tour dates in support of their latest album, Fever Dream.

The appropriately dubbed “Fever Dream Tour” takes place around a number of the Icelandic folk pop outfit’s previously announced festival appearances. Already on the US docket are sets at Governors Ball in New York, Shaky Knees in Atlanta, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, The National’s Homecoming festival in Cincinnati, and BottleRock Napa Valley. The 13-date tour proper includes stops in Pittsburgh, Detroit, Kansas City, Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, and North Charleston.



Gordi will provide support on all the “Fever Dream Tour” headlining dates. Find Of Monsters and Men’s complete tour schedule below, and get tickets to all their upcoming dates here.

Of Monsters and Men 2020 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

05/01 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

05/06 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore *

05/09 – Cincinnati, OH @ Homecoming Festival

05/12 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland *

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/14 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theatre *

05/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery *

05/23 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/27 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *

05/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre *

05/31 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater *

06/02 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center *

06/04 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park *

06/05 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

06/06-07 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/19 – Scheeßel, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/20 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, DE @ Southside Festival

06/21 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

06/25 – St. Gallen, CH @ OpenAir St. Gallen AG

06/26- Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/03 – Barcelona, ES @ CRUÏLLA

07/07 – Warsaw, PL @ Stodola

07/09 – Kyiv, UA @ Atlas Weekend

07/11 – Moskva, RU @ Izvestiya Kholl

07/12 – Saint Petersburg, RU @ Morze Club

07/15 – Vilnius, LT @ Botanical Gardens

07/17 – Joensuu, FI @ Ilosaarirock Festival

07/18 – Salacgrīva, LV @ Positivus Festival

08/08 – Buftea, RO @ Summer Well

* = w/ Gordi