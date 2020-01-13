Oscars go back to being So White and full of dudes

Issa Rae announces 2020 Academy Award nominations

The 2020 Academy Award nominations are in, and the lack of diversity is once again a topic of conversation.

Of the 20 nominees in the acting categories, only one — Cynthia Ervio for Harriet — is a person of color. Awkwafina, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical, was notably snubbed of a nomination, as were other popular candidates like Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Eddie Murphy, and Jamie Foxx.



Meanwhile, five men made up the nominees for Best Director, even though there were plenty of worthy females like Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), and Alma Har’el (Honey Boy).

Issa Rae, who announced this year’s nominees alongside John Cho, threw some not so subtle shade the Academy’s way. “Congratulations to these men,” she remarked after announcing the Best Director category.

“Congratulations to those men.” – Issa Rae introducing the Best Director category is a MOOD. #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/ihxnw0E6VJ — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) January 13, 2020

Even Beyoncé was not immune to a snubbing. Her original song for The Lion King, “Spirit”, was left out of the Best Original Song category.

Really, the only white men snubbed of 2020 Oscar nominations were Adam Sandler, whose performance in Uncut Gems warranted consideration in the Lead Actor category, and Taron Egerton, who won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Rocketman.

But, hey, at least Obama got a nomination.