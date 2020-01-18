Ex Machina star Oscar Isaac to star in, produce adaptation of Ex Machina comic

Brian K. Vaughn's Ex Machine and Oscar Isaac

Five years ago, Star Wars star Oscar Isaac headlined Alex Garland’s acclaimed Ex Machina. Now, he’ll take the lead role in another film that very nearly had the same name: an adaptation of comic book writer Brian K. Vaughn’s Ex Machina.

For obvious reasons, Legendary Entertainment has chosen to change the title to The Great Machine for the film version. The story centers on Mitchell Hundred, a vigilante known as The Great Machine with the power to communicate with any mechanical device. The world’s only superhero, he choses to retire in the wake of 9/11 in order to run for Mayor of New York City — and wins.



Created by Vaughn (Y: The Last Man, Saga, The Runaways) and artist Tony Harris, Ex Machina focused more on political drama than crimefighting. The series ran for 50 issues between 2004 and 2010 from DC Comics’ Wildstorm imprint.

Isaac will star as Hundred as well as produce alongside his longtime manager Jason Spire. Anna Waterhouse and Joe Shrapnel, co-writers of the Kristen Stewart film Seberg, will pen the script. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Isaac is also set to appear in Paul Schrader’s forthcoming The Card Counter and Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated, star-studded adaptation of Dune.