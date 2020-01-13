2020 Oscar nominations revealed: See the full list

The nominees for the 2020 Academy Awards have been revealed. Now in its 92nd year, the annual awards show honors cinematic achievements in the film industry. This year’s gala is set for Sunday, February 9th, 2020 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Once again, the Academy has opted out of having another host.
Stop laughing: Todd Phillips’ Joker dominated the entire slate with a whopping 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Score, Best Cinematography, and many more. Quite a coup for the comic book movie.
Right behind Gotham’s Clown Prince is Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, and Sam Mendes’ 1917, which all racked up 10 nominations each, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Screenplay nods.
Other features that fared well include Noah Baumbach’s Marriage Story, Taika Waititi’s Jojo Rabbit, and James Mangold’s Ford vs. Ferrari. Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite managed to nab both Best Picture and Best International Feature Film.
The same could be said for Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, which was nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay. However, Gerwig was notably absent from the Best Director category, which has already drawn ire.
A few other major snubs include The Farewell’s Awkwafina for Best Actress, The Irishman‘s Robert De Niro for Best Actor, Hustlers’ Jennifer Lopez for Best Actress, Dolemite Is My Name’s Eddie Murphy for Best Actor, Frozen 2 for Best Animated Feature, Apollo 11 for Best Documentary Feature, and any and all nods for Uncut Gems despite winning over multiple critics’ circles across the board.
It’s also a very white slate with only three nominations for artists of color: Cynthia Erivo for Best Actress in Harriet and also for Original Song alongside Joshuah Brian Campbell, in addition to Barack Obama with a Best Documentary nomination for producing American Factory.
And much to the dismay of many horror hounds out there, prior Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o did not return with a Best Actress nomination for Us, while Ari Aster’s Midsommar was similarly ignored. Having said that, The Lighthouse did manage to nab a Best Cinematography nomination, which was by proxy A24’s sole nomination. Unreal.
The full list of nominees can be found below. Stay tuned to Consequence of Sound for more coverage of the 2020 Academy Awards.
Best Picture:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
Best Director:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Best Actor:
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Supporting Actor:
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress:
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Knives Out, Rian Johnson
Marriage Story, Noah Baumbach
1917, Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han
Best Adapted Screenplay:
The Irishman, Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit, Taika Waititi
Joker, Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
Little Women, Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes, Anthony McCarten
Best International Feature Film:
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Best Documentary Feature Film:
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short:
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Animated Feature Film:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Animated Short Film:
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love
Kitbull
Mémorable
Sister
Best Live Action Short Film:
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window
A Sister
Saria
Best Original Score:
1917, Thomas Newman
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Best Original Song:
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Elton John & Bernie Taupin, Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You” – Diane Warren, Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown” – Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen 2
“Stand Up” – Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” – Randy Newman, Toy Story 4
Best Production Design:
The Irishman, Regina Graves & Bob Shaw
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nancy Haigh & Barbara Ling
1917, Dennis Gassner & Lee Sandales
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun
Best Cinematography:
The Irishman, Rodrigo Prieto
Joker, Lawrence Sher
1917, Roger Deakins
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse, Jarin Blaschke
Best Costume Design:
The Irishman, Christopher Peterson and Sandy Powell
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Best Film Editing:
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari, Andrew Buckland & Michael McCusker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Sound Mixing:
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing:
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Visual Effects:
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling:
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917