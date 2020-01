Foo Fighters (David Brendan Hall), Kendrick (Hall), and Lizzo (Amy Price) to play Osheaga 2020

Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Lizzo will headline the 2020 installment of Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Quebec.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the Canadian festival. It goes down at Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau from July 31st to August 2nd.



The full Osheaga 2020 lineup will be unveiled tomorrow (January 28th).

