Ozuna

Reggaeton star Ozuna has announced a US spring tour behind his newest album, Nibiru.

The outing officially launches April 2nd in Atlanta before heading off to Orlando, El Paso, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and San Jose. The Puerto Rican artist also plans to perform in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Raleigh, and New York.



These new dates are part of Ozuna’s larger “Nibiru World Tour” and tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You’ll be able to score some of your own here.

Nibiru, his third studio LP, hit shelves back in November. Last year also saw Ozuna link up with Rosalía on the single “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”.

Ozuna 2020 Tour Dates:

04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

04/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

04/04 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

04/09 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

04/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

04/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center

04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

04/23 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

04/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

05/15 – Las Vega, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

05/22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

05/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

05/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden