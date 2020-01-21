Reggaeton star Ozuna has announced a US spring tour behind his newest album, Nibiru.
The outing officially launches April 2nd in Atlanta before heading off to Orlando, El Paso, Kansas City, Milwaukee, and San Jose. The Puerto Rican artist also plans to perform in cities like Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Raleigh, and New York.
These new dates are part of Ozuna’s larger “Nibiru World Tour” and tickets are set to go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 24th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You’ll be able to score some of your own here.
Nibiru, his third studio LP, hit shelves back in November. Last year also saw Ozuna link up with Rosalía on the single “Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi”.
Ozuna 2020 Tour Dates:
04/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
04/03 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
04/04 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
04/09 – El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center
04/10 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
04/11 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Center
04/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
04/23 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
04/24 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
04/25 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
05/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
05/08 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
05/15 – Las Vega, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/22 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
05/24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
05/30 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
09/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden