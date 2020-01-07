Ozzy Osbourne collaborating with Elton John on new song

Ozzy Osbourne, photo by David Brendan Hall / Elton John, photo by Lior Phillips

Ozzy Osbourne is working with fellow rock icon Elton John on a new song, according to Sharon Osbourne. The collaboration is presumably destined for Ozzy’s upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man, adding to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame roster of musicians the metal legend has recruited for the LP.

Sharon revealed the news on Monday’s edition of her show The Talk. When asked by fellow host Carrie Ann Inaba, “What does 2020 have in store for Ozzy?”, Sharon responded, “A lot of good things. Wellness. And to get back with his fans, to get doing what he loves, which is touring and being out there with his fans.”



She added, “And yes, there’s new music, and it’s great. He’s got all his friends playing on it. He’s doing a song with Elton. There’s so much good stuff. Good things.”

Ozzy’s new album is turning into an all-star affair. His backing band for the entire album includes Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. In addition, GN’R’s Slash guests on the recent single “Straight to Hell”.

After a rough year in 2019 in which he postponed all of his tour dates due to illness and injuries, Ozzy will resume his “No More Tours 2” farewell tour in late May with a rescheduled North American leg. Pick up tickets here.

As of now there is no word on an exact release date for Ordinary Man, other than it is due in early 2020. See Sharon talking about Ozzy’s collaboration with Elton John in the video clip below.