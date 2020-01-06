Ozzy Osbourne celebrates anarchy in “Straight to Hell” video: Watch

Ozzy Osbourne in "Straight to Hell" video

Ozzy Osbourne has unveiled the video for his song “Straight to Hell”, the second single from his upcoming solo album, Ordinary Man. In the intense clip, the Prince of Darkness finds himself in the center of an an anarchist protest.

“Straight to Hell”, featuring guest guitar work from Slash, was released back in November as the follow-up to the album’s first single “Under the Graveyard”. Like the video for “Graveyard”, the “Straight to Hell” clip is a cinematic offering.



In the video, Ozzy sings the song as anarchists clash with riot police all around him. Injected among the violence is some humor, with protestors holding up signs like “Now You’ve Pissed Off Grandma!” and “Stop Premature Christmas Decorating!” Watch it below.

Listen to The Opus – Ozzy Osbourne via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

Ordinary Man is expected to be released in early 2020, with Ozzy Osbourne set to embark on the rescheduled North American leg of his “No More Tours 2” farewell trek in late May. Pick up tickets here.

Osbourne was recently the subject of a sensational headline from Radar Online, which reported that the metal legend was on his deathbed following his illnesses and injuries he sustained in 2019. However, his daughter Kelly quickly shot down the story, calling it “utter bullshit.”