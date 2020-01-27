Ozzy Osbourne says he’ll commit to upcoming tour if he’s “well enough”

Ozzy and Kelly Osbourne on CBS Grammy Red Carpet Live, via CBS.com

Just a few days after revealing that he’s battling Parkinson’s disease, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne appeared at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday night. During a red carpet interview on his way in, the metal icon said he’d commit to his upcoming tour dates if he’s “well enough.”

“This last year has been hell for me,” said Osbourne on CBS’ Grammy Red Carpet Live pre-show. “I’ve had surgery on my neck. I’ve announced to the world that I’ve got Parkinson’s. It’s been one rock ‘n’ roll year for me.”



Ozzy, who was using a cane as he walked the red carpet with his daughter Kelly, was asked about his upcoming tour. He responded, “If I’m well enough, I’ll work towards it. I’m having physical therapy every day, five days a week. I’m trying, doing the best I can. Neck surgery’s not easy.”

Kelly added, “Seeing how far dad’s come this year and how far he’s come in the last week alone has just been incredible. I think coming out and telling his truth has been a weight lifted off of his shoulders. And even like his physical therapist is saying how far you have moved forward in this last week is insane.”

Last year, Ozzy had to postpone all of his 2019 tour dates after sustaining a fall at home in February. At the time it was revealed that the singer had dislodged metal rods that were inserted into his body due to an ATV accident several years earlier. Just this past week, he disclosed on Good Morning America that he was also diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease shortly after the fall.

Listen to The Opus – Ozzy Osbourne via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher

Despite the diagnosis, Ozzy rescheduled all of the postponed tour dates for 2020. A North American leg with support from Marilyn Manson is set to kick off in late May, while a European outing featuring Judas Priest is scheduled to launch in October. Now, it appears that those dates will only happen if Ozzy is physically able to take the stage each night.

All of the shows would be a continuation of Ozzy’s “No More Tours 2” trek, which started in 2018, and was meant to be the metal legend’s final tour. However, Ozzy refused to use the word “retirement”, saying he would continue to play one-off shows once the tour wrapped up.

During the actual Grammys ceremony, Ozzy appeared with his wife Sharon to present the award for Best Rap/Sung Performance, and to introduce a performance from singer H.E.R. While Sharon did most of the talking, Ozzy did manage to crack a couple of jokes onstage.

Ozzy’s first solo album in 10 years, Ordinary Man, arrives on February 21st. See his full list of scheduled tour dates below. Tickets are available here.

Ozzy Osbourne 2020 Tour Dates:

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena ^

05/29 – Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center ^

05/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union ^

06/02 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

06/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

06/06 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium ^

06/11 – Pittsburgh, PA @ KeyBank Pavilion ^

06/13 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion ^

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ^

06/18 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre ^

06/20 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena ^

06/24 – St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater ^

06/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

06/28 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena ^

07/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre (Summerfest) ^

07/03 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

07/07 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

07/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ^

07/11 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome ^

07/15 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center ^

07/17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center ^

07/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion ^

07/25 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^

07/29 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena ^

10/23 – Newcastle, UK @ Utilita Arena *

10/25 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro *

10/28 – London, UK @ The O2 *

10/31 – Birmingham, UK @ Resorts World Arena *

10/02 – Manchester, UK @ Arena *

11/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena *

11/08 – Nottingham, UK @ Motorpoint Arena *

11/11 – Dortmund, DE @ Westfalenhalle *

11/13 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena *

11/16 – Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle *

11/19 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena *

11/22 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Arena *

11/24 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion *

11/26 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle *

11/28 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena *

11/30 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena *

12/03 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena *

12/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena *

12/07 – Helsinki, FI @ Hartwall Arena *

^ = with Marilyn Manson

* = with Judas Priest