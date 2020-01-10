Menu
Patti Smith delivers stunning cover of “After the Gold Rush” on Fallon: Watch

The legendary singer-songwriter and poet also discusses her new book and first time meeting Bob Dylan

on January 10, 2020, 8:26am
Patti Smith made a rare TV appearance on Thursday, taking to The Tonight Show to promote her new memoir Year of the Monkey. While there, the legendary singer-songwriter and poet sat down for a brief chat with Jimmy Fallon to discuss the project, as well as reflect on her first time meeting Bob Dylan and using Instagram. She then closed the show with a stunning performance of Neil Young’s “After the Gold Rush”. Replay the various clips below.

In related news, Smith recently wrote and dedicated a poem to Greta Thunberg for the young activist’s 17th birthday. In March, she’ll embark on a brief tour, culminating with an appearance on The National’s Homecoming Festival. Grab your tickets here.

