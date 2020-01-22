Menu
Pearl Jam unleash new single “Dance of the Clairvoyants”: Stream

The first preview of Gigaton has arrived

by
on January 22, 2020, 12:02am
Pearl Jam
Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam have unveiled “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, the first single from their upcoming album, Gigaton. Take a listen below.

In a statement, bassist Jeff Ament described “Dance of the Clairvoyants” as “a perfect storm of experimentation and real collaboration,” adding, “We’ve opened some new doors creatively and that’s exciting.” That’s a bit of an understatement, as the funky experimental rocker sounds more Talking Head than Seattle grunge. Hear for yourself below.

Spanning 12 tracks in all, Gigaton marks Pearl Jam’s first new album in seven years. The Seattle rockers will support the release by embarking on a North American tour starting in March. Pick up tickets to their upcoming shows here.

