Pearl Jam reveal tracklist to new album Gigaton

The 12-track LP arrives in March

on January 20, 2020, 8:58am
Pearl Jam, NOS Alive 2018, Portugal, Photo by Lior Phillips
Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Pearl Jam have unveiled the 12-song tracklist for their upcoming album Gigaton.

Along with the album’s lead single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, track titles include “Superblood Wolfmoon”, “Seven O’Clock”, “Buckle Up”, and “Retrograde”.

Gigaton, the Pearl Jam’s eleventh full-length to date, arrives on March 27th. The band will support the release by heading out on tour beginning in March. Get your tickets here.

Gigaton Tracklist:
01. Who Ever Said
02. Superblood Wolfmoon
03. Dance of the Clairvoyants
04. Quick Escape
05. Alright
06. Seven O’Clock
07. Never Destination
08. Take the Long Way
09. Buckle Up
10. Come Then Goes
11. Retrograde
12. River Cross

