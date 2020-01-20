Pearl Jam, photo by Lior Phillips

Pearl Jam have unveiled the 12-song tracklist for their upcoming album Gigaton.

Along with the album’s lead single, “Dance of the Clairvoyants”, track titles include “Superblood Wolfmoon”, “Seven O’Clock”, “Buckle Up”, and “Retrograde”.



Gigaton, the Pearl Jam’s eleventh full-length to date, arrives on March 27th. The band will support the release by heading out on tour beginning in March. Get your tickets here.

Gigaton Tracklist:

01. Who Ever Said

02. Superblood Wolfmoon

03. Dance of the Clairvoyants

04. Quick Escape

05. Alright

06. Seven O’Clock

07. Never Destination

08. Take the Long Way

09. Buckle Up

10. Come Then Goes

11. Retrograde

12. River Cross