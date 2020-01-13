Pearl Jam announce new album Gigaton, North American tour

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam are back with a new album called Gigaton, along with a supporting 2020 North American tour.

Gigaton is due out on March 27th through Pearl Jam’s own Monkeywrench Records in partnership with Republic Records. It marks the band’s eleventh studio album to date and their first in seven years. Previously, Pearl Jam released Lightning Bolt in 2013.



“Making this record was a long journey,” guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement. “It was emotionally dark and confusing at times, but also an exciting and experimental road map to musical redemption. Collaborating with my bandmates on Gigaton ultimately gave me greater love, awareness and knowledge of the need for human connection in these times.”

The album’s artwork is a photograph by Paul Nicklen called “Ice Waterall”, capturing Norway’s Nordaustlandet ice cap gushing high volumes of meltwater. See it below.

The first single is called “Dance of the Clairvoyants” and will be released in the coming weeks.

(Read: Pearl Jam’s 10 Greatest Concerts)

As for Pearl Jam’s upcoming North American tour, it kicks off in mid-March with a string of dates in Canada. The band will then make their way to the US for shows in Baltimore, New York, Nashville, Denver, and Phoenix, among places elsewhere, before wrapping their jaunt with two dates each in Los Angeles and Oakland.

Tickets to Pearl Jam’s North American tour go on sale Friday, January 24th via Ticketmaster. A Ten Club ticket pre-sale as well as Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan entry begins today.

Check out Pearl Jam’s full upcoming tour schedule below. The band previously announced a European leg of dates taking place over the summer. You can find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows both home and abroad here.

Pearl Jam 2020 Tour Dates:

03/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/20 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

03/22 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

03/24 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

03/28 – Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

03/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/02 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

04/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/06 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

04/09 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

04/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Gila River Arena

04/13 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

04/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

04/18 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

04/19 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

06/23 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle ^

06/25 – Berlin, DE @ Waldbühne ^

06/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

06/29 – Copehagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/05 – Imola, IT @ Autodromo Internazionale *

07/07 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle #

07/10 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *#

07/13 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena #

07/15 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Arena #

07/17 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion #

07/19 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

07/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome #

^ = w/ IDLES

* = w/ Pixies

# = w/ White Reaper

Gigaton Artwork: