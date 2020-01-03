Pet Shop Boys plan some “Monkey Business” on new song: Stream

Pet Shop Boys, photo by Phil Fisk

Pet Shop Boys have shared a new song called “Monkey Business”. It’s the third single from their upcoming album, Hotspot, which comes out January 24th through x2/Kobalt Records.

Hotspot, which spans 10 tracks total and was written in both Germany and California, is the follow-up to 2016’s Super. Early samples have made it sound like the type of synthpop you would expect from Pet Shop Boys — until now. The new song gets wilder and goofier than either of the other singles we’ve heard from the effort so far. “We’ve actually written, almost for the first time in our career, a groove song,” Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe said in a press release.



Unlike previous cuts “Burning the heather” and “Dreamland”, the latter of which features Years & Years, “Monkey Business” sees Pet Shop Boys dip their toes into funk at a pool party. With emphatic cheers and coy backup singers, the group sings about the joys of getting lost in dance, causing mischief, and drinking margaritas on vacation. The synthpop key explosions over a straight-up funk bass line almost sound like a collaboration between Jamiroquai and Hot Chip. Stream the single below to hear for yourself.

Later this year, Pet Shop Boys will embark on a string of tour dates in support of Hotspot. They also have plans to perform at a few music festivals along the way, including Bilbao BBK Live. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.