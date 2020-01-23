Phish announce 2020 summer tour

Phish, photo by Rene Huemer

As per tradition, Phish will hit the road this summer for a US tour.

The 27-date tour begins in July 2020 with two shows at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, followed by three nights at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA, and culminates with the 10th anniversary celebration of the band’s Labor Day run at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.



In between, Phish will play two nights at Piedmont Park in Atlanta; their first-ever concert in Arkansas; and a special three-night run on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3rd at 12 Noon ET. Tickets will then go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 7th.

Check out Phish’s tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

In related news, Phish frontman Trey Anatastio is reuniting The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Les Claypool for a series of Oysterhead shows this summer.

Phish 2020 Tour Dates:

07/14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

07/15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena

07/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

07/18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

07/19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

07/21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

07/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

07/31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park

08/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park

08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

08/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

08/12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

08/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

08/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach

09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park

09/06 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park