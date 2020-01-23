Phish announce 2020 summer tour

As per tradition, Phish will hit the road this summer for a US tour.
The 27-date tour begins in July 2020 with two shows at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon, followed by three nights at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, WA, and culminates with the 10th anniversary celebration of the band’s Labor Day run at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado.
In between, Phish will play two nights at Piedmont Park in Atlanta; their first-ever concert in Arkansas; and a special three-night run on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3rd at 12 Noon ET. Tickets will then go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 7th.
Check out Phish’s tour schedule below, and pick up tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
In related news, Phish frontman Trey Anatastio is reuniting The Police’s Stewart Copeland and Les Claypool for a series of Oysterhead shows this summer.
Phish 2020 Tour Dates:
07/14 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
07/15 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena
07/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
07/18 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
07/19 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
07/21 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
07/22 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
07/24 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
07/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
07/31 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
08/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
08/02 – Atlanta, GA @ Piedmont Park
08/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/05 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/07 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/08 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/09 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
08/12 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
08/14 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/15 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
08/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Atlantic City Beach
09/04 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
09/05 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
09/06 – Commerce City, CO @ DICK’S Sporting Goods Park