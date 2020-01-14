Pinegrove share new song “The Alarmist”: Stream

Pinegrove, photo by Daniel Topete

Pinegrove have shared a new song called “The Alarmist”. It’s the latest single to be unveiled from their upcoming Marigold, ahead of its January 17th. Stream the track below.

“The Alarmist” is the third single we’ve heard from Marigold, following “Moment” and “Phase”. It comes out this Friday and marks Pinegrove’s big return to the music scene, as they’ve signed to Rough Trade. In 2018, the band self-released Skylight after taking a year-long hiatus following accusations of sexual coercion against lead singer Evan Stephens Hall.



“This song tries to look at the negotiation of space between two people — balancing comfort and closeness with a need for independence,” Pinegrove said in a press release. “The song takes place in the first moment you find yourself alone after an intense experience with a friend, sorting through the layers of history, head swimming; revisiting frames of memory, seeing your relationship (& yourself in it) with startling clarity.”

“The Alarmist” sounds like old Pinegrove, which is to say it’s emotional, harmony-heavy, and leans on americana just the right amount. There’s a soulful guitar solo and painful reminiscing, but there’s also more quiet crescendos than loud ones. In other words, it’s a slow-dance song to get you in the heart. Listen below.

Pinegrove have also shared an acoustic version of the new song in a live video. In it, Stephens Hall can be seen playing the track on an acoustic guitar in the middle of the woods. It emphasizes slightly different parts in the song. Watch it below.

Pinegrove will kick off their tour dates in North America and Europe, including a live performance at Bonnaroo, in a few weeks. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.