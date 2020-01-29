Pinegrove, photo by Daniel Topete

Pinegrove have added more US and UK tour dates to their docket in support of Marigold, their new album. This makes their already lengthy list of upcoming tour dates even longer, which is good news for superfans like Kristen Stewart.

The band plans to hit the road in early summer with fellow indie rockers Hovvdy in tow as openers. The UK leg kicks off on May 20th in Cardiff, Wales and wraps up on May 24th at This Is Tomorrow Festival. The US portion begins shortly after that on June 4th in Portland, Maine and sees them on the road until a headlining show on June 18th in Richmond, Virginia.



Marigold follows the band’s self-released 2018 album Skylight and it’s their first record since signing to Rough Trade Records. It’s full of heartfelt Americana singles, including “Moment”, “The Alarmist”, and “Phase”.

Tickets for these new tour dates go on sale this Friday, January 31st at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. If Pinegrove aren’t playing your city on this newly announced leg, don’t fret. They’re going on an extensive tour this summer, which includes performances at Governors Ball, Bonnaroo, and End of the Road. Grab tickets to all of Pinegrove’s upcoming concerts here, and find their updated itinerary below.

Pinegrove 2020 Tour Dates:

02/01 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress !

02/03 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom !

02/04 — San Diego, CA @ The Music Box !

02/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy !

02/07 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s !

02/08 — Pomona, CA @ The Glasshouse !

02/09 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore !

02/10 — Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s !

02/12 — Seattle, WA @ The Neptune !

02/13 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom !

02/15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex #

02/16 — Denver, CO @ Gothic #

02/18 — Santa Fe, CA @ Meow Wolf #

02/19 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace #

02/21 — Austin, TX @ Emos #

02/22 — Houston, TX @ White Oak #

02/23 — Dallas, TX @ Trees #

03/18 — London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall

03/19 — Brussels, BE @ Botanique $

03/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord $

03/21 — Berlin, DE @ Lido %

03/23 — Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang %

03/24 — Cologne, DE @ Gebäude 9 %

03/25 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Schlachthof %

03/26 — Paris, FR @ Le Boule Noir %

03/28- — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social %

03/29 — Dublin, GB @ The Grand Social %

03/30 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio %

03/31 — Manchester, UK @ Academy 2 %

04/01 — Bristol, UK @ SWX %

04/02 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom %

05/20 — Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

05/21 — Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2

05/22 — Cambridge, UK @ Junction 2

05/23 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

05/24 — Newcastle, UK @ This Is Tomorrow Festival

06/04 — Portland, ME @ Port City ^

06/06 — New York, NY @ Governors Ball

06/07 — Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom ^

06/09 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls ^

06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum ^

06/11 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe ^

06/12 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners ^

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/16 — Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

06/17 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

06/18 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry ^

09/03-06 — Dorset, UK @ End of the Road

! = w/ LAKE

# = w/ Whitney Ballen

$ = w/ Buck Meek

% = w/ Katy J Pearson

^ = w/ Hovvdy



Revisit the “Phase” video below.