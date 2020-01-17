Menu
Pinegrove share new album Marigold: Stream

The band's full length debut for Rough Trade Records follows 2018's Skylight

by
on January 17, 2020, 10:35am
Pinegrove Marigold New Album
Pinegrove, photo by Daniel Topete

Pinegrove have shared their newest album Marigold. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 11-track effort follows the New Jersey band’s 2018 self-released LP, Skylight, and marks their full length debut for Rough Trade Records. Recorded in Amperland, the upstate New York studio split between frontman Evan Stephens Hall and multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine, the record is an “urgent, multivalent meditation,” according a press release. Previously, listeners previewed the album with singles “The Alarmist” and “Phase”.

In a press statement, drummer and band co-founder Zack Levine discussed the band’s approach, explaining, “We’re always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It’s about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now.”

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Physical copies of Marigold, including vinyl in royal blue coating, can be found over at the band’s online store. Pinegrove have a long stretch of tour dates ahead, including a stop at Bonnaroo. Purchase tickets for all performances here. Who knows, maybe you’ll see mega-fan Kristen Stewart at a show.

Stream Pinegrove’s Marigold below.

Marigold Artwork:

Pinegrove Marigold Album Artwork

Marigold Tracklist:
01. Dotted Line
02. Spiral
03. The Alarmist
04. No Drugs
05. Moment
06. Hairpin
07. Phase
08. Endless
09. Alcove
10. Neighbor
11. Marigold

 

