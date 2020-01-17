Pinegrove share new album Marigold: Stream

Pinegrove, photo by Daniel Topete

Pinegrove have shared their newest album Marigold. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

The 11-track effort follows the New Jersey band’s 2018 self-released LP, Skylight, and marks their full length debut for Rough Trade Records. Recorded in Amperland, the upstate New York studio split between frontman Evan Stephens Hall and multi-instrumentalist Nick Levine, the record is an “urgent, multivalent meditation,” according a press release. Previously, listeners previewed the album with singles “The Alarmist” and “Phase”.



In a press statement, drummer and band co-founder Zack Levine discussed the band’s approach, explaining, “We’re always thinking about how to be better humans and humanists. It’s about how to keep going, and to respond to the world as it is right now.”

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Physical copies of Marigold, including vinyl in royal blue coating, can be found over at the band’s online store. Pinegrove have a long stretch of tour dates ahead, including a stop at Bonnaroo. Purchase tickets for all performances here. Who knows, maybe you’ll see mega-fan Kristen Stewart at a show.

Stream Pinegrove’s Marigold below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Marigold Artwork:

Marigold Tracklist:

01. Dotted Line

02. Spiral

03. The Alarmist

04. No Drugs

05. Moment

06. Hairpin

07. Phase

08. Endless

09. Alcove

10. Neighbor

11. Marigold