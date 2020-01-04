Pink, photo via Wikipedia Commons

We’re still awaiting final tabulations, but 2019 was one of the three hottest years in human history. Australia had it worse than most; 2019 has already been confirmed as Down Under’s warmest year on record, which has contributed to one of the worst bushfire seasons in recent memory. The blazes have consumed hundreds of houses, taken dozens of human lives, and killed as many as 480 million animals. In the face of all this carnage, the pop star Pink has pledged $500,000 directly to local Australian fire services.

Pink made the announcement on Twitter. She wrote,



“I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz.”

Her Tweet also included links where you can donate to the different local fire services. Check out those links below.

Australia isn’t the only country that’s been ravaged by wildfires. Last summer Leonardo DiCaprio donated $5 million to fight fires in the Amazon. Afterwards, Brazil’s president accused DiCaprio of intentionally starting the blazes.

Australian Fire Services Donation Links:

NSW Rural Fire Service

QLD Fire and Rescue

SA Country Fire Service

Vic Country Fire Authority

Tasmania Fire Service

(No longer asking for donations, referrals to Salvation Army and St. Vincent DePaul)

Western Australia