Polaris announce reunion tour and deluxe reissue of The Adventures of Pete & Pete soundtrack

Polaris are reuniting for another tour, and you won’t have to wait until October. Even better, they’ve announced a new deluxe vinyl reissue of their diamond soundtrack album to Nickelodeon’s The Adventures of Pete and Pete. Start smiling strange.

The tour kicks off May 14th in Rhode Island and continues until August 8th in Iowa. Mark Mulcahy (Muggy), David McCaffrey (Jersey), and Scott Boutier (Harris) will perform a selection of Polaris and Miracle Legion songs, in addition to some surprises.



As for the reissue, fans can anticipate a “deluxe vinyl package” that includes a CD of original demos dating between 1992-95, liner notes from Pete & Pete co-creator Will McRobb, and a complete album lyric sheet. A release date is forthcoming.

Consult the full tour itinerary below, and get tickets here. In the meantime, you can revisit their Live at Lincoln Hall double album shortly after. The album was recorded amidst their debut “Waiting for October Tour” in 2014 at a Chicago stop this site co-produced. Ah, the memories.

Polaris 2020 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Pawtucket, RI @ The Met

05/15 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

05/16 – Hamden, CT @ Spaceland Ballroom

05/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

05/30 – New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

06/04 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/07 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

07/08 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

07/10 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

07/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Hi Hat

07/12 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

08/06 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

08/07 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

08/08 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow