Post Animal share new single “Fitness”, announce North American tour: Stream

Post Animal, Lollapalooza 2018, photo by Heather Kaplan

With Post Animal’s sophomore LP Forward Motion Godyssey due out next month, today the band has shared its newest single, “Fitness”, along with a string of US headlining tour dates.

Similar to November’s “Schedule”, this track showcases the group’s growth as a five-piece sans Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. “Fitness” unfurls like a slow burner that veers between psych-synth moods and string-laden soft rock, with the last third bursting open before settling back down into an easy grooving outro.



In a recent interview with Billboard, singer Jake Hirshland spoke about the song’s unpredictability, explaining, “I think we definitely wanted to send a curveball towards listeners with “Fitness””. He continued, “With that being said, I think that the whole album is fairly eclectic and there wouldn’t have been a lot of choices we could have made that wouldn’t have been surprising. There’s a lot of different turns on the record, and I think ‘Fitness’ is just one of the many little genre pockets that we enter into.”

Hear the new single below.

Forward Motion Godyssey arrives on February 14th. To celebrate the record’s release, the band will embark on a stretch of North American tour dates beginning in March. Tickets for this tour go on sale Friday, January 10th. Grab yours here, and see the full schedule below.

Post Animal Tour Dates:

02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %^

02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %^

02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %^

02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %^

02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %^

02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar

02/25 – Paris, France @ Supersonic

02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Maze

03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

03/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom

03/14 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

03/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9

03/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

03/19 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

03/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

03/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs

03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

04/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto

04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

04/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

04/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

04/24 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

% = w/ Cage the Elephant

^ = w/ SWMRS