Post Animal share new single “Fitness”, announce North American tour: Stream

With Post Animal’s sophomore LP Forward Motion Godyssey due out next month, today the band has shared its newest single, “Fitness”, along with a string of US headlining tour dates.
Similar to November’s “Schedule”, this track showcases the group’s growth as a five-piece sans Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. “Fitness” unfurls like a slow burner that veers between psych-synth moods and string-laden soft rock, with the last third bursting open before settling back down into an easy grooving outro.
In a recent interview with Billboard, singer Jake Hirshland spoke about the song’s unpredictability, explaining, “I think we definitely wanted to send a curveball towards listeners with “Fitness””. He continued, “With that being said, I think that the whole album is fairly eclectic and there wouldn’t have been a lot of choices we could have made that wouldn’t have been surprising. There’s a lot of different turns on the record, and I think ‘Fitness’ is just one of the many little genre pockets that we enter into.”
Hear the new single below.
Forward Motion Godyssey arrives on February 14th. To celebrate the record’s release, the band will embark on a stretch of North American tour dates beginning in March. Tickets for this tour go on sale Friday, January 10th. Grab yours here, and see the full schedule below.
Post Animal Tour Dates:
02/16 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds %^
02/17 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow %^
02/19 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse %^
02/20 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy %^
02/22 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace %^
02/24 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix Bar
02/25 – Paris, France @ Supersonic
02/26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
02/27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow
02/28 – Berlin, Germany @ Maze
03/10 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
03/11 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
03/12 – Boston, MA @ Once Ballroom
03/14 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
03/17 – Washington, DC @ DC9
03/18 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
03/19 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
03/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
03/21 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
03/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
03/25 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall – Upstairs
03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
04/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/03 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
04/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
04/07 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret
04/11 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
04/14 – Bozeman, MT @ The Rialto
04/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
04/16 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
04/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
04/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
04/23 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
04/24 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
% = w/ Cage the Elephant
^ = w/ SWMRS