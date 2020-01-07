Post Malone, photo by Lior Phillips

Post Malone is one of the world’s biggest stars in pop and hip-hop right now, but lately it’s looking like metal is his first love. Not only did he tap Ozzy Osbourne for his recent single “Take What You Want”, he just crushed the Pantera classic “Walk” during a karaoke session at a New York City bar.

The rapper was hanging out with the Brooklyn indie rock band Beach Fossils when the seemingly impromptu karaoke performance took place. In the Instagram video below, Malone is seen performing a hip-hop song with Beach Fossils singer Dustin Payseur in the first clip, and then going shirtless for a pretty impressive guttural on Pantera’s “Walk” in the second clip.



Posty was in New York City to ring in 2020 on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in Times Square. There, he performed his hits “Circles” and “Congratulations”, and also accidentally fell into the crowd.

Malone recently hung out with Pantera singer Philip Anselmo backstage when the latter opened Slayer’s final show ever at The Forum in Los Angeles.

Watch Post Malone singing Pantera’s “Walk” in the second video clip of the first Instagram post below, followed by a couple of pics showing Malone with Anselmo back in November.