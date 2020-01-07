Previously unheard version of Van Halen’s “Runnin’ with the Devil” surfaces: Stream

Van Halen, via Warner Bros. Records

A previously unheard version of the Van Halen classic “Runnin’ With the Devil” has surfaced online, featuring alternate vocals by David Lee Roth and an extended guitar solo from Eddie Van Halen.

The recording was uploaded by YouTuber Groovefunkel, who reports that the track was culled from the original studio sessions of the band’s legendary 1978 self-titled debut album. The song is the first to be uploaded under his new channel Groovefunkel Second Helping.



“Van Halen Fans rejoice!” reads the YouTube description. “As a huge Van Halen fan, it gives me great pleasure to share this remix, which features an alternate ‘Diamond Dave’ vocal AND an extended guitar solo. Made from the original 24-track session masters.”

As reliable band source Van Halen News Desk reports, the same YouTube user uploaded an alternate version of Van Halen’s “Dance the Night Away” a few years ago.

Van Halen have yet to release deluxe editions of their classic albums, meaning there might be a number of alternate takes and demos that have never surfaced. The YouTube description for the newly launched Groovefunkel Second Helping channel promises “alternate versions, instrumentals, stripped down session mixes, demo recordings and other rarities”, although that statement isn’t specific to Van Halen.

As for the band’s current status, David Lee Roth recently stated, “I think Van Halen is finished.” The singer has a Las Vegas solo residency lined up, and will open for KISS on the 2020 North American legs of the latter’s farewell tour. Eddie Van Halen, meanwhile, has reportedly been battling throat cancer for the past five years.

Listen to the alternate version of Van Halen’s “Runnin’ With the Devil” below.