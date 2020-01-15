Primavera Sound reveals 2020 lineup: Pavement, The Strokes, Massive Attack, Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey (photo by Philip Cosores), Pavement (photo via artist's Facebook), and The Strokes (photo by Philip Cosores)

Primavera Sound has unveiled its 2020 lineup. Taking place in Barcelona, Spain from June 3rd-7th, the eclectic festival will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a bill as stuffed to the brim as usual.

We’ve known since last year that Pavement would be reuniting for Primavera, and they indeed top the bill. Also set to perform are Massive Attack, The Strokes, Lana Del Rey, Tyler the Creator, the reunited Bauhaus, Beck, Bikini Kill, BROCKHAMPTON, The National, Young Thug, Kacey Musgraves, Iggy Pop, Bad Bunny, Disclosure, Brittany Howard, King Princess, Caribou, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Maggie Rogers, Earl Sweatshirt, Kim Petras, King Krule, and Freddie Gibbs & Madlib.



And it keeps going: Chromatics, Mavis Staples, Weyes Blood, DJ Shadow, Yo La Tengo, Cigarettes After Sex, Dinosaur Jr., Bill Callahan, Fontaines DC, Floating Points (with the Falaise Ensemble), Jamila Woods, Caroline Polachek, Jenny Hval, Little Simz, Black Lips, Kurt Vile, Black Midi, Big Freedia, 100 Gecs, Khaled, Beach Bunny, and Faye Webster are also all on the lineup.

Tickets are on sale now via the festival’s website, and when they inevitably sell out, you can find them here.

Primavera Sound will also expand internationally with a Los Angeles edition scheduled for September 19th-20th. Hopefully that event will feature an equally stacked bill.