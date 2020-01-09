Massive Prince tribute concert to take place following Grammys

Prince

A star-studded Prince tribute concert will bookend next month’s Grammy Awards.

“Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” will be held January 28th – two days after the Grammys – at the Los Angeles Convention Center and will be broadcast on TV in April (via Rolling Stone).



Prince’s longtime collaborator and percussionist Sheila E. will serve as the concert’s musical director, and she’s curated an impressive lineup of music A-listers and past Prince collaborators to participate in the festivities.

The evening promises performances from the likes of Earth Wind & Fire, Mavis Staples, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher, Beck, Foo Fighters, St. Vincent, Coldplay’s Check Martin, and Juanes. Past Prince collaborators including Morris Day and the Time, Susanna Hoffs, and Prince’s old band the Revolution will also participate.

“I was very honored to be able to do this for so many reasons, but to be able to help celebrate the life of a dear friend and be a part of this and be musical director is awesome,” Sheila E. told Rolling Stone. Beyond her role as musical director, Sheila E. will also lead the concert’s house band and back many of the participating artists.

Longtime Grammy producer Ken Ehrlich told Rolling Stone that the concert will “cover several different eras of Prince’s musical career, with biographical segments interspersed between the musical performances. As for the setlist, there will be plenty of hits, but also a handful of deep cuts.”

Tickets to the concert are now on sale.

