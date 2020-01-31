The Psychedelic Furs announce first album in 29 years, Made of Rain, share “Don’t Believe”: Stream

The Psychedelic Furs

The Psychedelic Furs have been “back” since 2000, but fans will mark down today as the day when they finally, fully returned. The iconic new wave rockers have announced their first studio album in 29 years, Made of Rain, due out May 1st via Cooking Vinyl. Coinciding with the news comes the lead single “Don’t Believe”.

Led by singer Richard Butler and his bassist brother Tim Butler, the Furs have been touring fairly frequently since reuniting two decades ago. Until now, however, they’d never followed up their pre-breakup record, 1991’s World Outside. The single “Alive (For Once in My Lifetime)” was included on 2001’s Beautiful Chaos: Greatest Hits Live, but that was the last piece of new music we’d heard from the band — until now.



Produced by Richard Fortus (formerly of the Butlers’ mid-’90s band Love Spit Love, currently playing in Guns N’ Roses) and mixed by Tim Palmer (Pearl Jam, Robert Plant), Made of Rain was made with Psychedelic Furs’ current touring lineup. In addition to the Butler brothers, that includes saxophonist Mars Williams, drummer Paul Garisto, keyboardist Amanda Kramer, and guitarist Rich Good.

If “Don’t Believe” is at all representative of Made of Rain, expect a slightly more bitter Furs than you might be used to. Or perhaps they always have had that bite, and it’s just taking firmer hold with this tight, modern production. Classic sax notes follow the guitar’s breathing melody, trudging with lowered shoulder against the psychedelic swirl of the track. It all bursts free on the hook, as Richard Butler and a chorus of voices call out, “I don’t believe/ I don’t believe you/ Don’t believe me.” Take a listen below

Pre-orders for Made of Rain are going on now. The tracklist and artwork are ahead.

What’s more, The Psychedelic Furs will deliver a full-album performance of the new LP shortly after its release. The special show will take place May 14th ar London’s Royal Albert Hall. A North American headline tour is also promised in a press release. Find tickets to all the Furs’ upcoming concerts here.

Made of Rain Artwork:

Made of Rain Tracklist:

01. The Boy That Invented Rock & Roll

02. Don’t Believe

03. You’ll Be Mine

04. Wrong Train

05. This’ll Never Be Like Love

06. Ash Wednesday

07. Come All Ye Faithful

08. No-One

09. Tiny Hands

10. Hide The Medicine

11. Turn Your Back on Me

12. Stars