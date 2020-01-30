Psycho Las Vegas 2020 lineup boasts Danzig, Mercyful Fate, Emperor, Flaming Lips

Mercyful Fate to play Psycho Las Vegas

Psycho Las Vegas has announced its 2020 lineup. The annual festival takes over Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino from August 14th-16th, with an eclectic lineup spanning the punk, hard rock, and metal genres.

Topping this year’s lineup is led by Danzig, who will play Danzig II: Lucifuge in its entirety. According to a press release, it’s the only full album performance of the album in the U.S. this year.



Additionally, Mercyful Fate are reuniting for their first US performance since 1999; At the Gates will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Slaughter of the Soul by performing the album in full; and Emperor will make a special one-off appearance in the US.

Other notable acts include The Flaming Lips, Blue Öyster Cult, Down (performing NOLA), Mayhem, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, Ty Segall, Warpaint, Thursday, Pinback, Wolves in the Throne Room, Obituary, Ulver, Zola Jesus, Boris, Pig Destroyer, Windhand, Cursive, Brutus, Lower Dens, Eyehategod, T.S.O.L., Crowbar, At the Gates, Satyricon, Watain, and This Will Destroy You.

In addition to the main three-day fest, there will be an August 13th “Psycho Swim” pre-party at the Daylight Beach Club featuring Death Valley Girls, Old Man Gloom, Elder, and more.

Tickets to Psycho Las Vegas are now available via the festival’s website.