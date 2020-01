Neil Peart

One of rock ‘n’ roll’s greatest drummers, RUSH’s Neil Peart, has died at the age of 67.

According to a representative for the band, Peart passed away Tuesday, January 7th. He had been battling brain cancer for the last three years, an illness which he had not disclosed publicly.



Peart retired from RUSH in 2015, citing health issues and a desire to spend more time with his family

This is a developing story…