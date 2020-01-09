Rage Against the Machine to headline Boston Calling 2020: Sources

Rage Against the Machine will reunite in 2020, photo via Wiki Commons

The 2020 installment of Boston Calling is shaping up to be a dream come true for fans of 90’s alt rock. Already, the festival has confirmed Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers as two of this year’s headliners. Now, through industry sources, Consequence of Sound has learned that Rage Against the Machine is also set to play the festival.

This spring, Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Tom Morello, Brad Wilk, and Tim Commerford will reunite onstage for the first time since 2011. The band has already confirmed a trio of shows in cities along or near the Mexican border, as well as a headlining appearance at Coachella. Reportedly, Rage was also keen to play Boston Calling due to guitarist Tom Morello’s connection to Harvard University (the festival takes place on the school’s grounds).



Boston Calling is expected to formally announce its 2020 lineup in the coming weeks. The festival goes down May 22nd-24th at the Harvard Athletic Complex, and tickets are currently available through its website.

Rage Against the Machine 2020 Tour Dates:

03/26 – El Paso, TX

03/28 – Las Cruces, NM

03/30 – Phoenix, AZ

04/10 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/22-24 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling