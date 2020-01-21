After a few recent teases, Rammstein have officially announced full details of their 2020 North American tour. The 10-date outing will mark Rammstein’s most extensive touring in North America since their 2011-2012 trek, and the first time they’ve played the States since a July 2017 show in Las Vegas.
The German industrial metal mavens, known for their sensational live shows, will kick off the North American stadium run August 20th in Montreal, Québec. They’ll then hit eight US cities before wrapping up September 27th in Mexico City.
A press release promises a massive production: “This year will see the North American debut of the most extreme spectacle in live music, when Rammstein brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates.”
Rammstein will be out in support of their untitled seventh album, which arrived last year to rave reviews, and made our list of the Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019. It marked the band’s first LP in nearly 10 years.
Tickets for the North American shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, at Rammstein’s website, and will also be available here.
The North American jaunt will follow a previously announced run of European stadium shows. Watch a video promo for the tour and see the complete list of Rammstein tour dates below.
Rammstein 2020 Tour Dates:
05/25 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
05/29 — Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena Leipzig
06/02 — Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/06 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/07 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/10 — Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers
06/17 — Belfast, IE @ Boucher Road Playing Fields
06/24 — Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
06/27 — Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
07/04 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/09 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/13 — Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
07/17 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/21 — Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds
07/26 — Trondheim, NO @ Granåsen
07/31 — Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium
08/04 — Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park
08/20 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/27 — Washington, DC @ FedExField
08/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
09/03 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
09/06 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
09/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
09/27 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol