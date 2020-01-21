Rammstein, photo by Jens Koch

After a few recent teases, Rammstein have officially announced full details of their 2020 North American tour. The 10-date outing will mark Rammstein’s most extensive touring in North America since their 2011-2012 trek, and the first time they’ve played the States since a July 2017 show in Las Vegas.

The German industrial metal mavens, known for their sensational live shows, will kick off the North American stadium run August 20th in Montreal, Québec. They’ll then hit eight US cities before wrapping up September 27th in Mexico City.



A press release promises a massive production: “This year will see the North American debut of the most extreme spectacle in live music, when Rammstein brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates.”

(Read: Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Songs of 2019)

Rammstein will be out in support of their untitled seventh album, which arrived last year to rave reviews, and made our list of the Top 30 Metal + Hard Rock Albums of 2019. It marked the band’s first LP in nearly 10 years.

Tickets for the North American shows go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time this Friday, at Rammstein’s website, and will also be available here.

The North American jaunt will follow a previously announced run of European stadium shows. Watch a video promo for the tour and see the complete list of Rammstein tour dates below.

Rammstein 2020 Tour Dates:

05/25 — Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

05/29 — Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena Leipzig

06/02 — Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/06 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/07 — Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/10 — Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers

06/17 — Belfast, IE @ Boucher Road Playing Fields

06/24 — Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

06/27 — Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

07/01 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/04 — Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/13 — Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

07/17 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/21 — Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds

07/26 — Trondheim, NO @ Granåsen

07/31 — Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi Stadium

08/04 — Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park

08/20 — Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

08/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/27 — Washington, DC @ FedExField

08/30 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

09/03 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

09/06 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09/10 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

09/27 — Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol