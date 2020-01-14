Rammstein tease locations for 2020 North American tour

Rammstein

Rammstein will be taking their electrifying live show to North America in 2020. The German industrial metal mavens have teased the locations where they plan on stopping during the stateside run.

The band posted a map of North America on its social pages, highlighting certain states and one Canadian province. New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Illinois, Minnesota, Texas, and California are all highlighted, suggesting that Rammstein will be playing major cities in those states. Additionally, Quebec is highlighted in Canada.



The map graphic is accompanied by the caption, “Get ready, Amerika!”, with a prompt to visit the band’s website. There, an animated version of the map is visible.

Rammstein released their first album in nearly 10 years last year. The untitled effort was met with critical praise, yielding such songs as the explosive lead single “Deutschland” along with standouts like “Ausländer” and “Puppe”.

So far, the band has only toured Europe in support of the album, embarking on a stadium tour last year, with another European run set for this summer, as well. The last time Rammstein played North America was a July 1st, 2017, show in Las Vegas.

For more than a quarter century, Rammstein have established themselves as one of rock’s most dynamic live acts, thanks to onstage acrobatics, imaginative props, and tons and tons of pyro. Stay tuned as exact dates and cities are revealed.