Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour

Rascal Flatts to embark on farewell tour

Country music outfit Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour.

“Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” consists of 25 dates kicking off June 11th in Indianapolis. As they make their way across the US, they’ll play notables venues like Xfinity Center in Boston; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. As of now, the tour is set to wrap on October 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida.



Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.

Rascall Flats have sold nearly 30 million albums since forming in 1999, and 14 of their singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Discussing their impending breakup, Jay DeMarcus said, “There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”

You can get tickets to all of Rascal Flatts’ upcoming dates here.

Rascal Flatts 2020 Tour Dates:

02/27 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival

03/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall

03/07 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino

04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ ACM Topgolf Tee-Off

05/02 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

06/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

07/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

10/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

10/02 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre