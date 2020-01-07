Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour

Country music outfit Rascal Flatts have announced a farewell tour.
“Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life is a Highway Tour” consists of 25 dates kicking off June 11th in Indianapolis. As they make their way across the US, they’ll play notables venues like Xfinity Center in Boston; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California; and Red Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. As of now, the tour is set to wrap on October 17th in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Tickets will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket and more information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.
Rascall Flats have sold nearly 30 million albums since forming in 1999, and 14 of their singles have reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country charts. Discussing their impending breakup, Jay DeMarcus said, “There is no sadness here, just new chapters, new journeys, and new beginnings. Rascal Flatts’ music will live on forever, because of our fans, and this year is all about them!”
Rascal Flatts 2020 Tour Dates:
02/27 – Plant City, FL @ Florida Strawberry Festival
03/06 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Ovation Hall
03/07 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
04/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ ACM Topgolf Tee-Off
05/02 – Thackerville, OK @ Winstar Casino
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
06/12 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
06/25 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
06/27 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
07/18 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
07/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
09/10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/11 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/12 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
09/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/19 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
10/01 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/02 – San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/03 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/09 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
10/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
10/16 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/17 – West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre