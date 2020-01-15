Menu
Real Estate announce new album The Main Thing, share “Paper Cup” featuring Sylvan Esso: Stream

The follow-up to 2017's In Mind lands next month

by
on January 15, 2020, 10:37am
real estate new album the main thing tour dates
Real Estate, photo by Jake Michaels

Real Estate have announced a new album, The Main Thing. The New Jersey band’s fifth full-length is set to drop in just a matter of weeks on February 28th through Domino.

The follow-up to 2017’s In Mind is described in a press statement as the indie rock outfit’s “most inspired, self-aware set of songs yet.” Many of the tunes are filled with both “new depth” and “strangeness,” such as lead single “Paper Cut”. Highlighted by its refreshing, island-like relaxedness and guest contributions from Amelia Meath of Sylvan Esso, the track finds Real Estate persistent in their “searching for something real.”

In a press release, the band’s Martin Courtney said of the single,

“‘Paper Cup’ is a song about getting older and realizing that this thing that I fell into doing over ten years ago – being a musician, writing songs, being a guy in a band – this may end up being my life’s work. Watching the people around me change and evolve, take on new challenges, and feeling sort of stuck in a rut, in a way. Feeling uncertain of the validity of being an artist in an age of climate change and general political and social unrest around the world.”

Check out the single below via its music video, which follows the life of a giant, guitar-spinning squirrel named Chipper (seriously!).

The Main Thing is available for pre-order now via Domino. It serves as Real Estate’s first LP since the group fired former guitarist Matt Mondanile in 2017 for “unacceptable treatment of women.” Take a look at the full tracklist and album art ahead.

In support of the new album, Real Estate have a spring tour scheduled for North America. Be sure to purchase your concert tickets here.

The Main Thing Artwork:

Real Estate the main thing album cover artwork

The Main Thing Tracklist:
01. Friday
02. Paper Cup (feat. Sylvan Esso)
03. Gone
04. You
05. November
06. Falling Down
07. Also a But
08. The Main Thing
09. Shallow Sun
10. Sting
11. Silent World
12. Procession
13. Brother

