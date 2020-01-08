Red Hot Chili Peppers confirm new album with John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers with John Frusciante

John Frusciante’s return to Red Hot Chili Peppers won’t be limited to the live stage. Drummer Chad Smith has confirmed that the band is currently “writing a new record.”

Smith discussed Frusciante’s highly-anticipated return to the Chili Peppers at the end of a Rolling Stone interview about his new art exhibit. “I was given strict orders for this interview: ‘DON’T TALK ABOUT THE BAND,’” Smith remarked before proceeding to do just that. “But, yes, John is back in the band, and everyone knows that. We’re psyched. The festivals are the only shows booked. For now, we’ll mostly be concentrating on new songs and writing a new record. We’re all real excited to make new music.”



It’s been widely known that Chili Peppers were in the process of making a new record, their first since 2016’s The Getaway, but until now Frusciante’s involvement had been unclear. It’ll mark the band’s first album featuring their on-again, off-again guitarist since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. Of course, Frusciante was also instrumental in some of the band’s most beloved ‘releases, such as Blood Sugar Sex Magik, Californication, and By the Way.

As Smith himself pointed out, Chili Peppers have begun to fill up their tour schedule with several festival appearances, including the Gulf Shores’ Hangout Festival, Boston Calling, BottleRock in Napa Valley. You can find tickets to all of the band’s upcoming dates here.

As for what Frusciante’s been up to all this time? Well, here’s a pretty detailed refresher.