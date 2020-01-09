Rex Orange County performs “Face to Face” on Ellen: Watch

Rex Orange County on Ellen

To kick off the new year, Rex Orange County stopped by Ellen to perform the song “Face to Face”, a track from his recent new LP Pony.

Amid a solar system of purple-to-rainbow shade shifting globes, the young singer (born Alexander O’Connor) sang through the pop single. Backed by a four-piece band and smooth serene harmonies, the UK-songwriter pivoted between front stage on the mic and tucked behind his rhodes, whisking up dreamy tones. Watch the full performance below.



Rex Orange County is currently out on a stretch of North American tour dates, grab your tickets here.