Rex Orange County performs “Face to Face” on Ellen: Watch

The song comes from the UK pop singer's recent album Pony

on January 09, 2020, 4:06pm
Rex Orange County on Ellen

To kick off the new year, Rex Orange County stopped by Ellen to perform the song “Face to Face”, a track from his recent new LP Pony.

Amid a solar system of purple-to-rainbow shade shifting globes, the young singer (born Alexander O’Connor) sang through the pop single. Backed by a four-piece band and smooth serene harmonies, the UK-songwriter pivoted between front stage on the mic and tucked behind his rhodes, whisking up dreamy tones. Watch the full performance below.

Rex Orange County is currently out on a stretch of North American tour dates, grab your tickets here.

