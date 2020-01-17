Rina Sawayama, photo by Hendrik Schneider

Futurist pop artist Rina Sawayama has announced her debut album. Titled SAWAYAMA, it’s due out April 17th through Dirty Hit Records, the label home of The 1975 and Wolf Alice. In support, she has lined up a North American and UK tour.

According to the Japan-born, UK-based musician, the new LP is a personal look at family, identity, and the concept of belonging. “It’s about understanding yourself in the context of two opposing cultures (for me British and Japanese), what ‘belonging’ means when home is an evolving concept, figuring out where you sit comfortably within and awkwardly outside of stereotypes, and ultimately trying to be ok with just being you, warts and all,” Sawayama explained in a statement.



The 13-track collection was recorded with help from producer Clarence Clarity, as well as Bram Inscore (Troye Sivan), Nate Company (Carly Rae Jepsen), and Nicole Morier (Britney Spears). Sawayama also called on Danny L Harle (Charli XCX, Clairo) and songwriter Lauren Aquilina to bring the songs to completion.

Following her “STFU” single from November, Sawayama is previewing the effort with “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)”. The clubby track is one that lyrically explores “the idea of people having to adopt negative male tropes to appear confident.” She added,

“The idea that the socially acceptable version of confidence is in acting ‘like the boys’, otherwise as a woman you get called a bitch – but in the club, we reclaim the word ‘bitch’ as a sign of ultimate confidence (‘yes bitch’, ‘work bitch’). I wanted to sit these two together and make a club fashion banger that makes you feeling like THAT bitch whoever you are.”

As for Sawayama’s upcoming live schedule, “The Dynasty Tour” takes place from late April through the last week of May. Cities on the itinerary include Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Glasgow, and London. Tickets go on general sale Friday, January 24th, and you’ll be able to snag them here.

Find Sawayama’s full tour docket below, followed by “Comme Des Garçons (Like The Boys)”.

Rina Sawayama 2020 Tour Dates:

04/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

04/25 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

04/27 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

04/28 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

05/02 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

05/03 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club Theatre

05/06 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/07 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Foundry at the Fillmore

05/14 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

05/15 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

05/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute3

05/21 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton

SAWAYAMA Artwork:

SAWAYAMA Tracklist:

01. Dynasty

02. XS

03. STFU!

04. Comme des Garçons (Like The Boys)

05. Akasaka Sad

06. Paradisin’

07. Love Me 4 Me

08. Bad Friend

09. Fuck This World (Interlude)

10. Who’s Gonna Save U Now?

11. Tokyo Love Hotel

12. Chosen Family

13. Snakeskin