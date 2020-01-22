Rock USA reveals 2020 lineup: Slipknot, Rob Zombie, Limp Bizkit, and more

Rock USA 2020

‘Tis the season for 2020 music festival announcements, and the latest is from Rock USA festival in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Slipknot, Rob Zombie, and Limp Bizkit are slated to headline the annual three-day fest, while the rest of the lineup brings a powerful mix of hard rock and heavy metal.

Rock USA will take place July 16th-18th at Ford Festival Park in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. Other acts set to rock the festival include Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Ice Cube, Chevelle, Avatar, Hellyeah, Smile Empty Soul, Bad Wolves, and We Came As Romans.



Also on the bill are The Pretty Reckless, Fever 333, Insane Clown Posse, Of Mice & Men, Crobot, Memphis May Fire, Knocked Loose, Hollywood Undead, Stitched Up Heart, Carnifex, All That Remains, and more. See the full lineups by day in the poster below.

“I’m tired of hearing ‘rock is dead,'” Derek Liebhauser, president of Hypervibe, which produces Rock USA, said in a statement. “Every year, there are more people, showing more energy and passion for rock music and rock festivals like this one, and it feels like such an honor to be a part of that.”

Tickets for Rock USA will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 29th, at 4:00 p.m. CT via the Rock USA website.