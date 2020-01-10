Menu
Music world reacts to death of Rush drummer Neil Peart

Members of KISS, GNR, Black Sabbath, Metallica and more pay tribute to legendary drummer

on January 10, 2020, 5:37pm
Rush Neil Peart rock reaction
Rush (Neil Peart center)

The music world was hit with the shocking news on Friday that legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart had passed away on January 7th, after an unpublicized three-and-half-year battle with brain cancer.

As to be expected, Rush’s fans are absolutely devastated by the news, as are the band’s peers in the rock community and from other musical genres. Peart was considered one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock music, and was also Rush’s primary lyricist.

In addition to a statement from Rush themselves, tributes and reactions have poured in from members of KISS, Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, and many more artists.

Among the posts below are tweets from Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Geezer Butler, Slash, Peter Frampton, Jack Black, Kirk Hammett, Krist Novoselic, Scott Ian, Billy Corgan, Dave Lombardo, and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, who calls Peart “one of my greatest heroes of all time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Neil Peart’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.

This post will be updated as more reactions pour in via social media …

