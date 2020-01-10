Music world reacts to death of Rush drummer Neil Peart

Rush (Neil Peart center)

The music world was hit with the shocking news on Friday that legendary Rush drummer Neil Peart had passed away on January 7th, after an unpublicized three-and-half-year battle with brain cancer.

As to be expected, Rush’s fans are absolutely devastated by the news, as are the band’s peers in the rock community and from other musical genres. Peart was considered one of the greatest drummers in the history of rock music, and was also Rush’s primary lyricist.



In addition to a statement from Rush themselves, tributes and reactions have poured in from members of KISS, Black Sabbath, Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, Nirvana, and many more artists.

Among the posts below are tweets from Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Geezer Butler, Slash, Peter Frampton, Jack Black, Kirk Hammett, Krist Novoselic, Scott Ian, Billy Corgan, Dave Lombardo, and former Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy, who calls Peart “one of my greatest heroes of all time.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with Neil Peart’s family, friends, and bandmates during this difficult time.

This post will be updated as more reactions pour in via social media …

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

It absolutely breaks my heart to pieces to get the news of the passing of one of my greatest heroes of all time. #RIPNeilPeart My deepest condolences to the band, crew & family. Rest In Peace my friend. You will always be my hero 😓

For further thoughts: https://t.co/kg0StEx0EB pic.twitter.com/KnmalW5PLD — Mike Portnoy 🤘 (@MikePortnoy) January 10, 2020

Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P……. Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Sorry to hear this. https://t.co/cZWcAj1p2Y — Krist Novoselić (@KristNovoselic) January 10, 2020

Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 10, 2020

The greatest of all time. RIP Neil Peart. I’m going to go raise a glass and then air-drum the shit out of Tom Sawyer. https://t.co/pL3xL4PUa0 — Scott Ian (@Scott_Ian) January 10, 2020

The master will be missed – Neil Peart RIP #RushForever pic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush #neilpeart — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 10, 2020

R.I.P. Neil Peart

An extraordinary talent. Photo by @RossHalfin Photography pic.twitter.com/6hbzr794eI — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) January 10, 2020

At the end of a crazy @rockhall night in 2013 where @rushtheband & @PublicEnemyFTP were inducted. It was just myself & Neil PEart alone talkin & laughing low in relief the long night was over-a small table backstage sharing a unique moment without much word. Rest in Beats my man — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) January 10, 2020

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this – he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

What an incredibly sad moment. Neil, Geddy & Alex changed my life as a young aspiring musician. Condolences to the family and @rushtheband organization. https://t.co/FX6QtE8k4c — David Ellefson (@ellefsondavid) January 10, 2020

It is unbelievably sad to hear that my favorite drummer of all time, Neil Peart, has left us. Very hard to find words to properly express the level of inspiration & influence he had on so so many musicians. He will forever remain at the top of my list. Farewell to a true king. pic.twitter.com/A9QkSWg2f9 — King Diamond (@kingdiamond) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil. @rushtheband Thoughts go out to Neil’s family and friends. Thank you for the music, your legacy lives on pic.twitter.com/N7EMydFaRd — OVERKILL (@OverkillBand) January 10, 2020

Fuck this timeline. Definition of gut punched. I feel like I just lost my cool uncle. My cool uncle that was also the best rock drummer to ever live. So sad there will never be Rush 50, still thought I’d see them one last time in Toronto doing a one off. RIP Neil Peart pic.twitter.com/FpMTMJT199 — Brian Posehn (@thebrianposehn) January 10, 2020

Sadly Neil Peart passed away earlier this week. One the greatest drummers of all time. One of the founding members of one of the greatest Rock n Roll bands of all time. Rush @ZildjianCompany @EvansDrumheads @vicfirth @HumesandBerg — KennyAronoff (@AronoffOFFICIAL) January 10, 2020

Another family member gone pic.twitter.com/3NMWH8AXyP — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) January 10, 2020

My deepest and most sincere condolences to Neil’s family and friends, and to Rush fans everywhere. What a brilliant and wonderful man. He left his mark on the world, music, drumming and so much more. With absolute love and Respect, Rest In Peace. https://t.co/569ssIL8pr pic.twitter.com/5bccoBnuIf — Billy Sheehan (@BillyonBass) January 10, 2020

Wow… speechless… stunned.. RIP Neil Peart ⁦@rushtheband⁩ as per Rolling Stone: Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 – Rolling Stone https://t.co/uvmIIP5BEV — Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart. A true artist and a sweet, good guy. And probably the most air drummed drummer of all time. This is my tribute…air drumming one of THE greatest, iconic drum moments in rock history. #neilpeart #rush https://t.co/01RW6pYWIl — Josh Freese (@joshfreese) January 10, 2020