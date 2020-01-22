Rocklahoma reveals 2020 lineup: Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, Staind, and more

Staind, photo by Amy Harris / Slipknot, photo by Raymond Ahner / FFDP, photo by Stephen Jensen

The annual Rocklahoma festival has recruited some heavy hitters for its 2020 edition. Slipknot, Five Finger Death Punch, and Staind are the headliners for the Memorial Day weekend event.

Now in its 14th year, the three-day fest takes place May 22nd-24th at Pryor Creek Music Festival Grounds in Pryor, Oklahoma. Joining the headliners on the bill are Papa Roach, Halestorm, Anthrax, I Prevail, Alter Bridge, The Pretty Reckless, Motionless In White, Body Count, Hollywood Undead, and Hellyeah, among others.



Staind guitarist Mike Mushok commented, “We had a blast reuniting for some great shows last year, and we’re excited to be playing Rocklahoma again.”

Also performing at Rocklahoma are Badflower, The Hu, Jelly Roll, Bad Wolves, Dirty Honey, All That Remains, Jinjer, Warrant, Brass Against, Bones UK, Knocked Loose, John 5 and The Creatures, Butcher Babies, From Ashes to New, Dinosaur Pile-Up, Diamante, and more. The full lineup can be seen in the poster below.

Three-day general admission passes go on sale Friday (January 24th) at 10:00 a.m. CT for the early bird rate of $144. After one week, the price will begin to increase in different phases. Visit Rocklahoma’s website for ticketing information.