Rod Stewart, photo via artist's Facebook

If you want his body, and you think he’s sexy… you can catch him on the road this year. Rod Stewart has just announced a lengthy 2020 North American tour with special openers Cheap Trick.

The summer trek officially launches July 21st and extends into early September. Toronto, Saratoga Springs, Atlantic City, and Columbia are among the cities Sir Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick are marked to visit. The two acts will also play in Nashville, Raleigh, Tampa, Fort Worth, Cincinnati, and Chicago.



This new outing takes place between two stretches of Stewart’s expansive residency at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. It comes on the heels of his recent live album, You’re in My Heart: Rod Stewart with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The 74-year-old British artist also recently revealed that he’d secretly battled and successfully survived prostate cancer.

(Read: The 11 Best Classic Rock Singles without Albums)

Check out the full tour schedule below. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. If and when tickets sell out, they’ll also be available for purchase here.

Rod Stewart 2020 Tour Dates:

02/23 – Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

03/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

03/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

07/21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

07/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

07/25 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre #

07/29 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center #

07/31 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium #

08/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena #

08/05 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion #

08/08 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino #

08/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

08/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center #

08/14 – Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater #

08/15 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion #

08/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Area #

08/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park #

08/22 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

08/26 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena #

08/29 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

08/30 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

09/02 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

09/05 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

09/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

09/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

10/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

10/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Caesars Palace

10/17 – Caversham, AU @ Sandalford wines

10/24 – Pokolbin, AU @ Roche Estate

10/25 – Bowral, AU @ Centennial Vineyards

10/31 – Waurn Ponds, AU @ Mt Duneed Estate

11/04 – Canberra, AU @ Federation Mall

11/07 – Mount Cotton, AU @ Sirromet Wines

# = w/ Cheap Trick