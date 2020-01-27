Travis Scott to play Rolling Loud 2020, photo by Amy Price

Rolling Loud has unveiled the 2020 lineup for its flagship Miami festival. Travis Scott, Post Malone, and ASAP Rocky will headline the three-day hip-hop event, which goes down May 8th-10th at Hard Rock Stadium.

Other notable acts include Young Thug, Lil Uzi Vert, DaBaby, Playboi Carti, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Pump, Lil Yachty, Tyga, ASAP Ferg, Big Sean, Lil Baby, Gunna, Swae Lee, Gucci Mane, City Girls, Polo G, Pop Smoke, T-Pain, Sheck Wes, and Rick Ross.



Also playing are Trippie Redd, Juicy J, Curren$y, Action Bronson, Chief Keef, Rico Nasty, Soulja Boy, Fetty Wap, Buddy, Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Lil Skies, Young M.A., Blueface, NAV, Wale, G Herbo, Dave East, Saweetie, Famous Dex, Robb Bank$, Lil Tecca, $uicideboy$, Casanova, Mozzy, and more.

General admission and VIP tickets will go on sale starting on Friday, January 31st at 10am EST. If and when tickets sell out, you’ll be able to get them here.

Rolling Loud also stages annual events in Los Angeles, Bay Area, and Europe.