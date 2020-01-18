Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson thank fans and friends for “outpouring of love and respect” following death of Neil Peart

Rush

Surviving Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have expressed their “heartfelt thanks go out to family, friends, musicians, writers and fans from around the globe for the incredible outpouring of love and respect” in the wake of drummer Neil Peart’s passing.

“These touching tributes help to lessen the pain of this terrible loss and remind us all to celebrate his remarkable life and our connections to it,” the duo added in a statement posted to social media.



(Read: Remembering Rush’s Neil Peart, The Relentless Idealist)

Peart passed away on January 7th following a multi-year battle with brain cancer. He had chosen to keep the diagnosis private, but according to his close friend, former Jethro Tull bassist Doane Perry, Peart fought the illness with “bravery” and “humor”.

“His tenacious approach to life served him well during these last years and although he primarily kept his own counsel, he retained his dignity, compassion, understanding and his deeply inquisitive nature, which never deserted him,” Perry wrote in a post to Facebook. “Remarkably, considering the severity of his condition (glioblastoma) and through the resulting aftermath, he really had no pain. This was always my first question when I saw him.”

