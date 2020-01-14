Ryan Adams resurfaces on stage with Jesse Malin for first live appearance since abuse allegations

Ryan Adams resurfaces on stage with Jesse Malin in LA

Ryan Adams resurfaced on stage over the weekend, joining Jesse Malin during a show at the Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles. It marked one of Adams’ first public appearances since being accused of sexual and psychological abuse by his ex-wife Mandy Moore, singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers, Liz Phair and Karen Elson, and several other women.

Reports of Adams’ alleged abuses were documented in a New York Times article published in February 2019. The release of his new album Big Colors was subsequently canceled and Adams lost endorsement deals with Benson amplifiers and JHS pedals.



In July, Adams briefly resurfaced on social media. “I have a lot to say. I am going to. Soon. Because the truth matters,” Adams wrote at the time. “I know who I am. What I am. It’s time people know. Past time.”

“My work was always meant to be a map for the lost,” Adams continued. “I’ve tried my best to be open and accountable,” Adams added. “Not a billboard. I mean, maybe for being flawed. I’ve always wanted to help. I’m trying. So, soon… because it’s time to get back to what I do best. I’m here for the music, for the love and for making things better.”

However, shortly following Adams’ social media comeback, his former manager Ty Stiklorius shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with the singer-songwriter. “I want my career back,” Adams texted, adding, “I want a professional to handle it. And I want to work. And move on. I’m not interested in this healing crap. I want a plan and I want to work. That’s it.”