Sam Elliott recites “Old Town Road” in Doritos’ Super Bowl ad teaser: Watch

Doritos has returned with a yearly tradition as fun and pointless as the Super Bowl itself. First we had Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman rapping to Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, and last year it was Chance the Rapper remixing the Backstreet Boys. For this year’s Super Bowl ad musical mashup — this time highlighting the updated Cool Ranch flavor — Doritos has brought out the coolest ranch hand this side of the Mississippi. That would be Sam Elliott, here to recite Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” like it’s a psalm of the Old West.

While the official advertisement will air during the Big Game, the teaser opens with Elliott stepping into a saloon and silencing the patrons with his mere presence. “I got the horses in the back,” Elliott grunts, in a voice that sounds the way a campfire smells. “Horse tack is attached, hat is matte black.”



Never mind that his own hat is suspiciously tan — just enjoy the poetry Elliot finds in Lil Nas X’s lyrics, the way he shouts, “Ha!” and pronounces “Porsche” as “poor-shaw.” Check out the full teaser ad below.

Super Bowl LIV will air Sunday, February 2nd, although you’ll have to sit through lots of football to watch the ads. There’s also some music to look forward to, as the National Anthem will be performed by Demi Lovato, and the Super Bowl Halftime Show will feature Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.