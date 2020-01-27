Sammy Hagar & The Circle team up with Whitesnake for 2020 co-headlining US summer tour

Sammy Hagar & The Circle and Whitesnake Tour

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are joining forces with Whitesnake for a co-headlining US summer tour. The trek will visit 30 cities, and feature Night Ranger as the opening act on all dates.

The tour kicks off July 9th in West Palm Beach, Florida, and runs through a September 20th show in Chula Vista, California.



Hagar’s band includes fellow former Van Halen member Michael Anthony on bass, Vic Johnson on guitar, and Jason Bonham on drums. Whitesnake are led by David Coverdale, with Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitars, Tommy Aldridge on drums, Michael Devin on bass, and Michele Luppi on keyboards.

“I love some friendly competition on stage and that’s exactly what this is going to be,” said Sammy Hagar in a press release. “David and I have nothing but the highest respect for one another, but we would also like to blow the other guy off the stage! Add in Night Ranger and the fans will have one hell of a night of music.”

Coverdale added, “The Red Rocker & The Snake??? OMG…I wanna see that show myself!!! I’m a big fan of Sammy Hagar, Michael, Vic & Jason…We’re gonna have a blast together!! See Y’All There, People!!!”

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday, January 31st, via Ticketmaster, with a presale beginning Tuesday, January 28th. You can also pick up tickets here.

Watch a tour announcement video featuring Hagar and Coverdale, and see the full list of dates, below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Whitesnake, and Night Ranger 2020 Tour Dates:

07/09 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

07/11 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/14 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

07/15 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

07/18 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

07/19 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

07/22 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

07/23 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

07/25 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino

07/26 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

08/07 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

08/11 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/12 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/14 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

08/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

08/19 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

08/21 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/22 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/02 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/03 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

09/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/08 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

09/13 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

09/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

09/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

09/20 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre