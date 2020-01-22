(Sandy) Alex G announces 2020 US tour dates

(Sandy) Alex G, photo by Ben Kaye

(Sandy) Alex G has announced 2020 US tour dates. The trek will see him performing throughout the spring, starting in March and concluding in May. To break the news, he has also shared a new version of the House of Sugar song “Bad Man”.

The spring US tour will see (Sandy) Alex G performing in support of House of Sugar, his most recent record and one of the best albums of 2019. After returning from his European tour dates, the singer-songwriter will kick off his US tour in Cleveland, Ohio on March 30th and stay on the road until his final stop in Jacksonville, Florida on May 3rd. Along the way, he will perform at festivals Coachella and iii Points.



Lucky fans will get to hear this new alternate take of “Bad Man” live. In it, Alex G’s singing voice returns to its normal inflection and the glitching electronic beat is swapped for a country-like approach, all violins and quickly plucked mandolin solos. The song is as lost in thought as its previous version, but this new one sounds more like the album’s other singles — “Southern Sky”, “Greta”, and “Hope” for example — than the more digitalized back half of the record.

In the song’s music video, directed by Zev Magasis, two main narratives are interwoven in a back-and-forth compilation. One follows a group of pigeons fluttering around on the ground, seemingly overwhelmed by one another and their surroundings. Eventually they take off into flight and the camera follows a hawk as it soars into the sky. The other story, flashed intermittently throughout, follows a teenager as he exercises in a park and goes for a run. As he starts to run farther into the distance, the sun begins to set and a single light illuminates his face. Watch it below.

Find the full list of (Sandy) Alex G’s future tour dates below. Tickets for his spring shows go on sale Friday, January 24th, and you can get them here.

(Sandy) Alex G 2020 Tour Dates:

02/07 — Liverpool, UK @ Phase One

02/08 — Dublin, IE @ The Button Factory

02/09 — Glasgow, UK @ St. Luke’s

02/10 — Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

02/12 — London, UK @ Evolutionary Arts Hackney

02/14 — Bristol, UK @ Thekla

02/15 — Brighton, UK @ The Old Market

02/17 — Wiesbaden, DE @ Kulturzentrum Schlachthof

02/18 — Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique Orangerie

02/20 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow SkyBar

02/22 — Berlin, DE @ Lido

02/24 — Prague, CZ @ Underdogs’ Ballroom & Bar

02/25 — Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

02/27 — Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz Sala 3

02/28 — Madrid, ES @ Sala El Sol

03/02 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

03/04 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

03/05 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/06 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

03/30 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ The Grog Shop *

03/31 — Chicago, IL @ Metro *

04/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom %

04/03 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival

04/04 — Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room ^

04/05 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre ^

04/07 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux ^

04/08 — Reno, NV @ The Holland Project ^

04/09 — San Luis Obispo, CA @ SLO Brew ^

04/12 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/13 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Bunkhouse Saloon ^

04/14 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress ^

04/15 — San Diego, CA @ SOMA Sidestage ~

04/19 — Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ~

04/23 — Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

04/24 — San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box ~

04/25 — Houston, TX @ The Secret Group ~

04/27 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn # ~

04/28 — Nashville, TN @ Exit / In ~

04/29 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club ~

05/01 — Miami, FL @ III Points Festival

05/03 — Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ~

* = w/ Empath

% = w/ Stephen Malkmus

^ = w/ Miserable

~ = w/ Madeline Kenney

# = w/ Waxahatchee