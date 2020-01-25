R.I.P. Sean Reinert, drummer for Cynic and Death dies at 48

Sean Reinert

Shocking news to report, as acclaimed metal drummer Sean Reinert has died at the age of 48. The musician was a longtime member of Cynic and onetime drummer of the legendary Death.

Reinert was found unresponsive at his California home on Friday night (January 24th), according to Blabbermouth, with no cause of death reported.



The drummer founded the pioneering technical death metal band Cynic with Paul Masvidal. The band released the highly influential debut album Focus in 1993 before breaking up in 1994. They would reunite in 2006 and go on to release the albums Traced in Air and Kindly Bent to Free Us.

At the same time Cynic were active in the early ’90s, both Reinert and Masvidal briefly joined the legendary death metal band Death, led by Chuck Schuldiner. They played on the classic 1991 album Human, also a landmark LP in the world of technical death metal.

This is a developing story …