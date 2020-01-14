Sebadoh announce North American spring tour dates

Sebadoh, photo by Justin Pizzoferrato

Last year brought the release of Sebadoh’s first full length in six years, Act Surprised. In continued support of their latest LP, the band has announced a new string of North American tour dates set for this spring.

The 21-date outing launches on April 15th in Boston and concludes on May 9th in Brooklyn. Along the way, they’ll play shows in cities like Philadelphia, Orlando, Tampa, Louisville, Minneapolis, and Chicago.



Check out Sebadoh’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets here.

Also, revisit frontman Lou Barlow’s recent interview on Kyle Meredith With… where he discusses why the band will never part ways. Best to catch them on this run though, even if they won’t break up, they might have to pause as Barlow finishes up work on a new Dinosaur Jr. record.

Sebadoh Tour Dates:

04/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

04/16 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall

04/17 – Providence, RI @ Met Cafe

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

04/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco

04/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

04/23 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum

04/24 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt

04/25 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

04/26 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

04/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/01 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe

05/04 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

05/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

05/06 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow

05/07 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

05/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg