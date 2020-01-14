Sebadoh announce North American spring tour dates

Last year brought the release of Sebadoh’s first full length in six years, Act Surprised. In continued support of their latest LP, the band has announced a new string of North American tour dates set for this spring.
The 21-date outing launches on April 15th in Boston and concludes on May 9th in Brooklyn. Along the way, they’ll play shows in cities like Philadelphia, Orlando, Tampa, Louisville, Minneapolis, and Chicago.
Check out Sebadoh’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets here.
Also, revisit frontman Lou Barlow’s recent interview on Kyle Meredith With… where he discusses why the band will never part ways. Best to catch them on this run though, even if they won’t break up, they might have to pause as Barlow finishes up work on a new Dinosaur Jr. record.
Sebadoh Tour Dates:
04/15 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
04/16 – Portland, ME @ Port City Music Hall
04/17 – Providence, RI @ Met Cafe
04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
04/19 – Durham, NC @ Motorco
04/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits
04/22 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
04/23 – Tampa, FL @ Orpheum
04/24 – Athens, GA @ 40 Watt
04/25 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
04/26 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
04/28 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
04/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/01 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
05/02 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe
05/04 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
05/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
05/06 – Albany, NY @ The Hollow
05/07 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
05/08 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg