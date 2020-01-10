Selena Gomez shares new album Rare: Stream

Selena Gomez, photo by Sophie Muller

Selena Gomez has unveiled her newest album Rare. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Rare marks Gomez’s third full length, following 2015’s Revival. Spanning 13 tracks, the LP features early singles “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now”, in addition to feature appearances from Kid Cudi and 6LACK. The pop effort finds the 27-year-old singer regaining strength and personal control after enduring a public break-up with Justin Bieber, as well as health issues including an emotional breakdown.



In a recent interview with Elle, Gomez reflected on confiding in Taylor Swift while making the new record. “I remember Taylor said when I played her some of the new songs, ‘I feel like I’m seeing who you were before this [the Justin Bieber heartbreak and everything],'” Gomez said. “That makes me happy. I like feeling like that girl again.”

(Read: 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2020)

Physical copies of the album, along with special edition vinyl in seafoam green, can be found over at Gomez’s online store.

Listen to the full album below, followed by the LP artwork and tracklisting.

Rare Artwork:

Rare Tracklist:

01. Rare

02. Dance Again

03. Look At Her Now

04. Lose You to Love Me

05. Ring

06. Vulnerable

07. People You Know

08. Let Me Get Me

09. Crowded Room (feat. 6LACK)

10. Kinda Crazy

11. Fun

12. Cut You Off

13. A Sweeter Place (feat. Kid Cudi)